Take your friendship to a next level with MTJF

Do you hold back expressing your feelings for your friends due to fear of rejection? MTJF is a sure shot way of finding if your friend is interested in you too!

MTJF-headermobile

friendship
relationship to
guide

MTJF-mobile-img01

Like Your Friends

MTJF pulls contact list from your phone, where you can secretly Like your friend. If your friend likes you too, it's a Match!

MTJF-mobile-img02

Send a Hint

Send Hint to make it easier for your Friends to know who you are, while still keeping your identity a secret.

MTJF-mobile-img03

Chat Anonymously

With replies to hint, you can chat anonymously with your friends!

MTJF-mobile-img04

Ask without Hesitation

Swipe across the activity you are interested in. If your friend too is interested in the same, you will get a Match!

Why MTJF?

MTJF-poiny-img01

Express without risking your Friendship

Expressing your feelings comes with a big risk of making things awkward if your friend doesn't feel the same for you. Not with MTJF. MTJF's double opt-in mechanism ensures that a person knows about the other person liking him/her, only when they both Like each other.

MTJF-poiny-img02

No Fake Accounts!

While the other Dating apps are filled with millions of fake accounts, MTJF guarantees you that you will never come across a fake account. MTJF verifies each user using Mobile number & OTP verification mechanism. So that you can always be sure that you are talking to the person you intend to talk to.

MTJF-poiny-img03

Get Dates Without Getting Judged

Are you afraid of other people finding your profile on a dating app? With MTJF, only the people you match with can see your profile. So no-one knows about your profile except for the ones you Match.